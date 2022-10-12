Dunn County Old Settlers meet for 131st time

The Dunn County Old Settlers held their 131st annual meeting on Oct. 3 at the Moose Lodge in Menomonie. The group shared a noon meal together before holding a business meeting.

Melissa Kneeland, executive director of the Dunn County Historical Society, was the featured speaker presenting on all the great things happening at the Rassbach Museum & Fultons Workshop. Highlights of the presentation were updates on the Solar Victory Garden and the upcoming Wakanda Wonderland event.

The Dunn County Old Settlers, believed to be one of the oldest continuous organizations in Dunn County, meets only once each year.