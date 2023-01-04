Dunn residents encouraged to check new federal map for broadband

MENOMONIE -- Dunn County residents are being encouraged to check a new federal map to ensure it accurately captures the broadband coverage for their home or business.

The map has been produced by the Federal Communications Commission and is available at https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home.

The coverage information in the maps will assist officials in determining how much the state will get from $42 billion in federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment grants from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The map then will be used by state officials to determine what areas will receive assistance to expand broadband services.

“Dunn County is working very hard to expand broadband services for its residents,” said Kristin Korpela, Dunn County manager. “We need accurate information on who in the county has good coverage and who does not to make the best case for state funding.”

After an individual enters an address into a text box, a map appears showing what the FCC says is the available service. If that is not accurate, an individual can then click on the “availability challenge” to correct the information. You can also file a “location challenge” if that information is not correct.

The deadline for checking the accuracy of the map and challenging the information is Jan. 13.