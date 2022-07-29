Evers approves replacement of Cobban Bridge in Chippewa County

Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $4.7 million contract with prime contractor Sheet Piling Services of Custer for the replacement of the Cobban Bridge on County TT between WIS 178 and County K in Chippewa County.

Construction is scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 8.

Built in 1908, the Cobban Bridge was later dismantled, moved and reconstructed at its present location between Jim Falls and Cornell in 1918-19. The structure has reached the end of its service life and was closed to traffic in 2017.

The project includes:

Removing the existing structure.

Creating a temporary road to access the water.

Erecting a five-span concrete bridge.

Building a retaining wall under the west side of the new structure.

Replacing asphalt roadway approaches on County TT, as well as storm sewer, curb and gutter, barrier wall, signing and pavement marking.

During construction, County TT, including the bridge, will remain closed to traffic. The shoulder and turn lane on WIS 178 at County TT also will be closed. In addition:

Flagging operations might be used to complete work on WIS 178 on the west side of the project and County K on the east side of the project.

A navigational channel will be marked for water traffic on the Chippewa River. This channel might shift during construction as work operations change.

The Old Abe State Trail will remain open at all times.

Construction is scheduled for completion in October 2023.

The bridge project is being funded by the state and Chippewa County, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is administering the contract.

People are reminded work will be completed in a closed site, and motorists will not be allowed to park along WIS 178 to view construction.

For updates on the construction site, go to tinyurl.com/2p8h2nw6 or projects.511wi.gov/cobban/.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region:

Follow on Twitter: @WisDOTnorthwest

Visit the region’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/