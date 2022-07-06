Evers approves WIS 64 culvert replacement project in Dunn County

To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $459,377 contract with prime contractor A-1 Excavating of Bloomer for a culvert replacement project on WIS 64 north of Menomonie in the Dunn County town of Wilson. Construction was scheduled to start Tuesday, July 5.

Placed in 1982, two culvert pipes east of WIS 25 North and 530th Street have reached the end of their service lives. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to:

Remove the existing pipes and replace them with a two-cell box culvert.

Replace the asphalt pavement on the roadway.

Install guardrail.

During construction, WIS 64 will remain open to traffic, but motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by temporary signals. Construction is scheduled for completion in September.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region:

Visit the region’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/

Visit the project’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/wis64dc/

