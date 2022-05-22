EXTending a hand in Dunn County

Nothing says summer like the annual Dunn County Dairy Breakfast. I grew up in Marshfield, Wisconsin, on a dairy farm. Marshfield is located in central Wisconsin, crosses from Wood into Marathon County and is very near Clark County. This area is the heart of Wisconsin’s dairy farming community, and local dairy breakfasts are held almost every Saturday and Sunday during June.

I have been a long-time dairy breakfast goer and was even named Marshfield’s Dairyfest Ambassador many years ago. Whether you are attending the Dunn County Dairy Breakfast for the first time or this is an annual ritual, here are a few reasons why you should attend the 27th Annual Dunn County Dairy Promotion Breakfast on Saturday, June 11 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Breezy Haven Farm, N12021 1010th St., Bloomer, WI 54724.

The 2022 host farm is Breezy Haven Farm, a family farm co-owned by Mark & Lynn and Aaron & Heather Dietsche. Breezy Haven Farm is a 5th and 6th generation farm. The Dietsche’s strive to maintain a quality dairy herd and implement soil and water conservation best management practices, with Mark being named a 2016 Wisconsin Master Agriculturist. Their farm is located in the Town of Grant and is in an Agricultural Enterprise Area (AEA), of which Mark was involved with the creation.

Family-friendly, educational event

Dairy breakfasts are a great opportunity for the public to join the dairy farming community in celebrating America’s Dairyland. When you attend the Dunn County Breakfast, you will enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausages and fresh Wisconsin-made dairy products while learning about the farm animals and the Dietsche family.

The cost of the dairy breakfast meal is $6 per person, and children 5 and under are free. The Dietsche’s are excited to highlight their farm that has roots going back to 1882 and their efforts on soil and water conservation.

This year’s breakfast will feature different activities for the kids, such as a giant corn box, coloring station, and kid’s activities. The whole family can learn about vegetable and potato production by touring the Wisconsin Spudmobile. A church bake sale and antique tractor display will also be on hand. In addition, Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes, will be welcoming attendees to the breakfast!

Wisconsin dairy products

Wisconsin has some incredible dairy products and there is no better place to enjoy them than at a dairy farm. At this year’s breakfast, you can expect to find milk — white and chocolate, fresh Cady Cheese sticks, AMPI butter, deep-fried Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery cheese curds, Swiss Miss pudding snacks, and ice cream!

The Dunn County Dairy Breakfast is supported in part by the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, a nonprofit organization funded by dairy farmers that promotes the more than 600 varieties, types and styles of Wisconsin Cheese and other dairy products from America's Dairyland. The June Dairy Month promotion and website (https://www.wisconsindairy.org/dairymonth) features dairy recipes and listings of the many dairy breakfasts and events that you can attend all summer long.

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin also provides some fun dairy facts, including:

Wisconsin dairy industry generates $45.6 billion! This is more than the combined value of Florida citrus and Idaho potatoes.

Wisconsin is the No. 1 dairy farm state! 23% of the total dairy farms in the U.S. are in Wisconsin.

Farmers use 90% less land per gallon than they used to thanks to dairy innovation.

95% of Wisconsin dairy farms are family owned.

48% of all specialty cheese made in the U.S. comes from Wisconsin.

Event held rain or shine

The Dunn County Dairy Breakfast will be held rain or shine. In case there is rain, be sure to check our Facebook page (Dunn County Dairy Promotion Breakfast) for parking details and possible alternative busing to the farm.

To attend this year’s breakfast on the farm: Take exit 61 from Hwy 12/29 near Elk Mound and turn North onto Hwy 40. Continue on Hwy 40 through Colfax. 3 miles after Colfax, turn left onto County Road A. After 5 miles, take a slight left onto 12th Street/Wood Haven Road. After 1 mile turn right onto 1010th St/10th St. After 2 miles you will reach the farm and see event signs directing towards parking.

With dairy farming being one of the most important aspects of the Dunn County economic picture, the Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee wishes to show the community what a modern dairy farm operation looks and feels like. With your attendance at the dairy breakfast, the committee hopes that you will leave with a positive feeling about how important agriculture and dairy farming is to Dunn County. Make plans to attend this year’s on-farm breakfast and make it an annual tradition!

For more information on this year’s dairy breakfast, please check out our website https://www.dunncountydairypromotion.com/, Facebook page (Dunn County Dairy Promotion Breakfast) or contact committee member Katie Wantoch via email, katie.wantoch@wisc.edu, or the Extension Dunn County Office at (715) 232-1636.

Katie L. Wantoch is Associate Professor / Agriculture Agent with UW-Madison Division of Extension

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0