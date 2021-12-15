From the Files, Week of Dec. 15

145

Years

Dec. 16,

1876

Lost in the woods! Joseph Boutin and Peter Duero left Fifield Station on the Wisconsin Central Railway to look up a homestead. They went into the woods without a compass, and nothing more was heard from them for four days, when Duero staggered into the village, and incoherently told how they had been lost, and, disagreeing about the right way to return separated, and that Boutin must be somewhere in the woods if he had not starved or froze to death. A search was immediately instituted, and two days afterward, he was found at the foot of a pine tree, lying in the snow, almost naked, and a raving maniac. Boutin was immediately taken to Fifield, and Dr. Hubbell telegraphed for. The lives of both will be saved, although one of Duero’s feet will have to be amputated on account of being frozen.

135

Years

Dec. 18

1886

Mr. S. J. Fletcher of Cedar Falls drove down to the city Tuesday evening, accompanied by C.H. Smith and H.A. Welch, and went to Perrault’s stable to put up the team. As Mr. Fletcher was unhooking the traces one of their horses kicked him on the leg and broke it between the ankle and knee. He was carried into the hotel and Dr. Baker was summoned. A bed was then placed in the sleigh, the injured man laid upon it and taken home the same evening. Mr. Fletcher’s many friends will regret this distressing accident which will doubtless keep him indoors the balance of the winter. It was one of those casualties, however, that come unexpected and are therefore unavoidable.

125

Years

Dec. 18,

1896

About two hundred invitations have been issued, by a committee of ladies, to attend a Leap Year Ball at the Grand Opera House Dec. 29. Music will be furnished by the Ludington Guard Band of twenty pieces and no effort will be spared by the promoters of this final leap year entertainment to make it a brilliant and enjoyable affair. As it will be eight long years before another leap year rolls around. Every lady is expected to respond to her invitation on this occasion. Tickets to the dance $1.00 Spectator tickets, .25 each. For sale by Ingraham Bros.

100

Years

Dec. 15,

1921

While Peter Lutzen was working to get the cattle out of Breckin Bros. burning barn Sunday he was given an example of the trust which intelligent lower animals place in man which almost cost him his life. After loosening a number of the cows they began to gather around him, seeming, in a strange way, to appeal to him for help. Even some of those that had gone outside returned and joined the circle that was fast shutting off his own escape. As the fire grew nearer and hotter and he found further effort was useless he discovered he was hemmed in and could not reach the door. It was only by climbing over the backs of the cows that he reached the outside through a window just in time. The rescued animals were quartered in the big asylum barn.

75

Years

Dec. 18,

1946

More than 700 boys and girls crowded into the Orpheum and Grand theaters Saturday afternoon as guests of the management at the annual kiddies free matinee. Because of the overflow at the Orpheum the show was also filmed at the Grand so that no youngster would be disappointed. Started by the late Smith brothers, Fred H. and William S., for many years owners if the Orpheum and Grand theaters, the perennial free matinee has always been a delight for the kiddies- a welcome holiday treat.

50

Years

Dec. 15,

1971

The first person to receive a degree in Child Development and Family Life at Stout State University will be among the graduates at winter commencement ceremony Dec. 23. in the university field house. Receiving the degree will be Teri Cameron. A native of Ironwood, Mich. Approved early this year, the major prepares students to work in child and family service agencies such as foster care centers, social welfare agencies and orphanages.

25

Years

Dec. 15,

1996

Among the 530 students who graduated Saturday at UW-Stout’s midyear commencement ceremonies, were seven students who have made history. They were the first to complete the new degree program in manufacturing engineering from the university’s College of Technology, Engineering and Management. The Bachelor of Science degree program was initiated during the fall semester in 1994. UW-Stout officials believe it may introduce a whole new chapter at the university, which is more than a century old. The students are Eric Meyer, Phil Paquette, Jerry Brainerd, Rhonda Liker, Rod Gramse, Steve Plowman and Kevin Olson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0