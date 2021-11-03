From the Files, Week of Nov. 3

145 Years

Nov.4, 1876

The wood train passing the station at full speed, Saturday, struck a valuable cow belonging to Mr. Culbertson, with such force to send her a distance of 78 feet, breaking two legs and bruising her up generally. The bystanders killed the poor creature at once.

Mr. Julus Krisel, the “village blacksmith,” sold his shop and two lots, last Monday, to Mr. Maves for $450. Mr. Maves sold the same property the same day to Wm. Beyer for $505. Mr. Beyer talks of coming here to engage in some kind of mercantile business.

135 Years

Nov. 6, 1886

Mrs. Chas Knutsen of this city, it is well known, has been an invalid for many years and during the past six years, confined to her bed almost constantly. Her many friends will be pleased to learn that she has been improving of late and is now able to walk about the house, and occasionally take a short ride in the open air. Her complete recovery after so many years of suffering will be earnestly hoped for.

125 Years

Nov. 6, 1896

The Red Cedar Bridge, upon which the railroad company has had a large force of men at work all summer, is now entirely completed, and the men have left town. What came very near being a fatal accident occurred at the Red Cedar River Bridge, Friday of last week. Chas. Larsen, a young man working on the overhead bridge structure, lost his balance and fell about twenty feet to the stone abutments below. He struck his shoulders on two large rocks which had a space of about a foot between them, into which his head went. He was somewhat sick for a few days, but is recovering rapidly. He lives in Milwaukee.

100 Years

Nov. 3, 1921

Halloween Monday night was the liveliest known in the city in some years. All kinds of pranks were “pulled off” about the city and in some cases little regard was shown to property rights. Outbuildings were overturned, clothes line reels destroyed, sidewalks broken up, screen doors taken off hinges, door bells removed and similar depredations committed. Nearly every window down town was well soaped.

75 Years

Nov. 6, 1946

Law enforcement officials of the city and county reported Friday morning that the Halloween celebrating on Thursday night was done with a minimum of destruction. The sheriff’s office reported no damage in the rural area. In the city the main damage was done to stop signs, about ten of which were either bent or torn down. Windows of cars, houses and stores were left covered with the Halloween marks of soap and wax. In general, officials report, the celebrating was orderly.

50 Years

Nov. 3, 1971

Wrestlers Seek Rides Home.

Gary Buss, head wrestling coach at Menomonie High School, is looking for persons to give members of his team rides home after practice. Buss is disappointed in the number of boys who reported for the opening practice session Monday and said, “There are about 15 or 20 boys who live in the rural area who would come out for wrestling if they had a ride home after practice.” Buss would appreciate help from persons living in the surrounding area who work in Menomonie and are willing to offer a wrestler a ride home. Practice sessions end about 5:30 p.m.

25 Years

Nov. 3, 1996

Trying to beat the weather.

Construction continued on a myriad of city projects this last week as first rain, then high winds delayed a number of projects. In Wakanda Park, Utility Enterprises was moving right along with installation of the storm sewer from the new north side elementary school down to the lake. Outside trim was going up at the Old 400 Depot Cafe in Miller Junction. At the new Goodwill store, just down the road from the Depot, the roof trusses were still flat on the ground Thursday, but A.K. Jensen Construction of Appleton was hopeful that the high winds would drop and let them roof their building. Builders will install the pre-stressed decks for the mezzanine at the Middle School then finish the walls and bring in the steel roof joists. Electric and gas lines have been extended to both school projects. The road to the new middle school is a quagmire if wet, and very rough if dry, and travel to view the project is definitely not recommended.

