From the Files, Week of Oct. 13

145 Years

Oct. 14, 1876

A defective chimney in the building owned by Messrs Knoble and occupied by Dr. Heiti, in the upper part of town, came near furnishing us with a first class fire item last Monday morning. The bells sounded the alarm, and a crowd soon gathered and in a short time had the flames under perfect control. No damage resulted except for the roof through which a hole was cut, and to a temporary partition which was torn down.

135 Years

Oct. 16, 1886

The several committees appointed to raise funds, by subscription, to purchase a grist mill site have secured about $1,000. As this is evidently the best that can be done, and as the sum is too small to buy the site selected, Messrs. Evans, Hughes and Sowden have decided to try and secure a suitable site near the railroad track, south of the Omaha depot. The $1,000 raised will stand as a bonus for them or any other parties who may decide to build a mill and to select and buy their own site. We understand that Messrs. Evans, Hughes and Sowden have accepted the bonus and will build the mill.

125 Years

Oct. 16, 1896

John Evans was at Heron Lake, Minn, last week, when bank robbers fired a barn for the purpose of creating a diversion while they looted the bank. The plan miscarried because the funds were in the vault. The would-be robbers then proceeded to Sherburne on their bicycles, entered a bank at that place, killed the cashier and collected agent, and got away with $1,200. Later, they were both captured- one dead and the other alive.

100 Years

Oct. 13, 1921

Mrs. Angeline W. Stout and son, William W. Stout, have just presented a deed to the Menomonie Improvement association for all that part of the lake front lying between Broadway and the water’s edge and extending from the north line of the Bertha Tainter hall property to the city bridge.

This tract was purchased by the late Senator James H. Stout many years ago for the purpose of preventing its falling into the hands of persons who would utilize it for commercial purposes.

One great advantage from the gift is that it provides for the public a means of reaching the lake such as is obtainable at no other point, the water there being approached by a gradual slope instead of down a steep declivity.

75 Years

Oct. 16, 1946

“Fair Oaks “ is the name that has been given the area owned by Stout Institute, located on Seventeenth street and Wilson avenue, where work has started in the erection of 33 metal (two-family) barracks. “Fair Oaks” covers eight city blocks. Thirteen foundations have been completed and sewers have been laid. “Fair Oaks” has been referred to by the contractors doing the work as being the “most scenic temporary housing site” seen by them. Stout’s wooden barracks have been shaping up to completion, but the lack of plumbing materials is holding up the final work, before the buildings can be moved into. When all are completed, Stout will have control of 121 family units.

50 Years

Oct. 13, 1971

Nearly 25,000 pints of blood have been collected in Dunn County since the Red Cross bloodmobile began its program here in 1949. During those years the principal stops have been Boyceville, Colfax, and Menomonie. The totals for all three communities are Boyceville 3,769, Colfax 3,218, and Menomonie 16,091. The total for the three communities is 23,078. The largest amount of blood was collected in 1967-68 when donors in the county contributed 1,659 pints. The number of pints donated has diminished considerably since that year.

25 Years

Oct.16, 1996

More than 200 walkers, bikers and even a few friends from the canine kingdom enjoyed the sun, fresh air and shuffling through fall leaves on Sunday to collect a record amount of donations which will be used to combat hunger. The annual CROP Walk and Hunger Parade helps support activities which educate and act to eliminate hunger. In Menomonie, there were more than 30 area churches and organizations which joined together to pound the pavement. They will now be collecting pledges for each mile walked. Walk organizer Julie McNaughton called the event a wonderful success and said the group is hoping to meet its goal of $8,000.

