Eleven musical groups have been scheduled for the summer Music in the Park in Colfax this year. Concerts take place from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays in Tower Park in downtown Colfax. The rain location is the Colfax Fairgrounds on Railroad Avenue.

Members of the public should bring lawn chairs. There is no charge to attend. Refreshments will be available, and the annual pie sale by the Colfax Municipal Building Restoration Group will be held at the concert on Aug. 31.

June 22: The Otterson’s Blue Grass Round Up

June 29: Rich Schroeder and Jim Pejsa

July 6: The Utphall/Degollier Duo

July 13: White Pine Ramblers

July 20: Matt Hannah (NEW)

July 27: Craig, Pete, and John

Aug. 3: Maple Ridge Band

Aug. 10: Red Cedar Sounds Sweet Adelines and Dunn County Northern Lights Barbershoppers.

Aug. 17: Ukulele Club of Eau Claire

Aug. 24: Jim Miller (NEW)

Aug. 31: Jim Herrick and friends and the annual pie sale

Music in the Park is co-sponsored by the Colfax Rolling Hills ATV/UTV Club, Synergy Cooperative, Dairy State Bank, Colfax Woman’s Club, Dairy State Bank, Colfax Commercial Club, the Colfax Messenger and community donations.

Tower Park is located on Main Street/Highway 40 next to the Colfax Municipal Building, eight miles north of the Highway 40/U.S. Highway 94 intersection.