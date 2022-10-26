Get ready for Dunn County’s biggest Gala: Jeans & Jewels!

The Community Foundation of Dunn County’s annual Jeans and Jewels Charity Gala will be back in the Great Hall at UW-Stout’s Memorial Student Center on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and features dinner, drinks, bucket raffles, card raffles, Dessert Dash, silent auctions and a live auction conducted by Colonel Bygd. Register at jeansandjewels.givesmart.com to participate in our silent auction, become a sponsor, donate to our raffles or auctions and purchase tickets to the gala. There is no charge to register.

Returning for its fourth time in-person is Jeans and Jewels’ most popular event of the night — the Dessert Dash! This event involves every single guest who attends. Each table pools together a bid, then selects a representative from their table to dash for their desired dessert. The higher the bid, the better the chance to snag the dessert of choice. The desserts are then delivered to each table and consumed as the final course of the evening. There is always a wide variety of delectable options to choose from, including cakes, cheesecakes, cupcakes, pies, tortes, brownies, cookies and gourmet cheeses, all donated by local bakeries, restaurants, creameries and individual bakers.

Also returning to Jeans and Jewels this year is the Bubbles and Bling raffle. Introduced at the 2018 gala, this raffle features two one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces, designed by local jeweler Robert Giede. Purchase a glass of “bubbly” at $25 for a chance at your choice of two jewelry “bling” items. The remaining item will be added to the live auction.

The CFDC would like to thank all its generous sponsors. Without their support, this event would not be what it is today. This list includes official Jeans & Jewels 2022 sponsors and donors as of Oct. 10.

Silver & Gold:

Mayo Clinic Health System and WESTconsin Credit Union

Corporate/Community Leaders:

3M, Burstad Insurance Agency and Cardinal FG

Diamond Sponsors:

John & Liddy Achter, Bill’s Distributing, Dairy State Bank, Dana E. Brunstrom CPA, John Dotseth Trucking, Inc., Synergy Retirement Planning Strategies and University of Wisconsin-Stout

Bar Sponsor:

Culver’s of Menomonie

Appetizer Sponsor:

Doane, LTD

Pearl Sponsors:

Auth Consulting & Associates, Inc., Alfalawn Farms, Megan Bayrd & Paul Horvath, Bremer Bank, Cedar Corporation, Dunn Energy Cooperative, Edward Jones Investments – Jeremy Untz & Joel Helminak, Edward Jones Investments – Kurtis Brown, Carol & Guido Giammattei, Merlyn & Shirley Jones, Olson Funeral Home, Steve & Kelly Redmann, Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bruce & Terry Siebold, State Farm-Jackie Hunt Agency, Dan Tye in Memory of Marilyn Tye, and James & Patricia Walker

Ruby Sponsors:

Brian & Lora Benrud, Bookends on Main, Checker Flag Farms, Steve & Joan Faulhaber, Michael & Lynn Fekete, Jerry & Cindy Hoeflein, John & Brittany Heike, Nodolf Flory, Northtown Ford, Peoples State Bank, Rassbach Realty, LLC, Schmit Prototypes and Xcel Energy

Sapphire Sponsors:

J.F. Ahern, Sandeep Basu, Kristin Billingsley, Pinckney & Susan Hall, Keyes Chevrolet, Irma Jean Maves, Katherine & Bruce Rhoades, Faye & Alan Swenson, and William & Gail Thedinga

In addition to our sponsors, over 100 items large and small have been donated for raffles and auctions at the gala. These include, but are not limited to, perennial favorites such as Custard for a Year from Culver’s of Menomonie, breathtaking vacation packages, unique furniture, jewelry, tickets to sporting events (Minnesota United FC), sports collectables/memorabilia (Notre Dame football, Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers jerseys), theater membership to Pablo Theater and tickets to Menomonie Theater 7, golf packages, pet products and boarding, camping and fishing equipment, gift cards/certificates to an array of local and non-local establishments, plus so much more.

Register at jeansandjewels.givesmart.com. Those who do not attend may still register and be able to bid on the silent auction the day of the event.

All proceeds from Jeans & Jewels support the Community Foundation of Dunn County, a 501©(3) public charity. The foundation works with individuals, families and businesses to help them achieve their charitable goals to support the needs of communities in and around Dunn County both now as well as for the future. Grants are made to nonprofit organizations that support culture, health, social services, education, the environment, and a wide range of community improvement projects.

The foundation manages more than 100 funds with assets over $5 million. So far in 2022, more than $500,000 has been awarded in scholarships to students and distributed by grants to charitable causes of nonprofit organizations in Dunn County from a wide variety of funds held at the foundation.