Gov. Evers approves US 12/WIS 29 resurfacing project in Dunn County

Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $2.3 million contract with prime contractor Chippewa Concrete Services of Chippewa Falls for a resurfacing and safety improvement project on US 12/WIS 29 from 6th Street to 21st Street in Menomonie.

Construction started this week.

This segment of US 12/WIS 29 experiences a high number of left-turn, rear-end crashes. To address this, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation project includes:

• Milling the existing concrete road surface and overlaying it with asphalt.

• Reducing the number of through lanes in each direction from two to one and adding a shared left-turn lane in the center of the road between both lanes.

o This configuration is anticipated to reduce crashes by as much as 30 percent.

• Using the remaining width of the road between the through lane and outside curb for bike traffic and right-turning vehicles needing to decelerate outside of the through lane.

• Closing the 5th Avenue East intersection with US 12/WIS 29 to allow for the development of the two-way, left-turn lane at the west end of the project.

• Improving curb ramps where necessary.

During work, US 12/WIS 29 will remain open to traffic, but motorists can expect short-term lane closures with flagging operations and temporary side road closures. Construction is scheduled for completion in September.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region:

• Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTnorthwest

• Visit the region’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/

• Visit the project’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/1229menomonie

Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0