Harmon receives May University Staff Appreciation Award

MENOMONIE — Julie Harmon has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for May at University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Harmon, of Arkansaw, is an administrative assistant III in the rehabilitation and counseling department. She has worked at UW-Stout for 39 years.

Harmon’s nomination explained that over the years her “role has changed many times, and she has had the patience to adapt to each role. She’s worked with a wide variety of faculty and has handled all our personalities with grace and kindness. She’s one of those people who makes this university move forward every single day but is rarely noticed.”

Harmon recently helped with the accreditation process for the master’s programs in rehabilitation counseling and clinical mental health counseling. The project included coordinating and uploading thousands of pages of documents.

“Julie worked 10- to 12-hour days for two straight weeks, plus weekends, to support the faculty in getting the program ready for the visit. It was intense and stressful, and the only reason it went well was because of Julie’s oversight and support,” the nomination stated.

“Julie is one of the most driven, kind and compassionate people in the department. She shies away from the spotlight and never asks for any recognition for her hard work. Her warmth and kindness help unify the department and keep things running smoothly.”

Harmon, a 1976 graduate of Menomonie High School, said she appreciates her working environment.

“I have been lucky enough to have the best bosses and co-workers a person could ask for, which makes coming to work every day enjoyable. I’ve always been treated with kindness, respect and as a team member where my opinions and suggestions are welcome,” she said.

Each employee of the month receives a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket presented by Chancellor Katherine Frank.

Students, faculty and staff may nominate university staff members who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and the university community.

The award, in its 16th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.

UW-Stout is Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0