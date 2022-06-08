 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Home Grown Tomatoes to perform

Home Grown Tomatoes will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, in Music Over Menomin.

The show takes place on on the lawn of Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road).

For more visit https://menomonielibrary.org/music-over-menomin/.

