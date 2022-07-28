Hudson named UW-Stout executive director for Corporate Relations and Economic Engagement

Menomonie — An executive director for Corporate Relations and Economic Engagement has been named at University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Seth Hudson was announced as the new leader on Thursday, July 28, by Chancellor Katherine Frank. He will direct UW-Stout’s Discovery Center, including the Manufacturing Outreach Center, Stout Technology and Business Park, and a comprehensive range of industry, applied research, technical assistance and technology transfer efforts of the university.

Hudson currently serves as director of Economic and Strategic Development at Cedar Corporation in Menomonie.

“Seth’s significant economic and strategic development professional experience will be an asset as Stout continues to expand and strengthen our industry collaborations and our economic engagement initiatives,” Frank said.

“As Wisconsin’s only Polytechnic University, we are mission-driven and adhere to our educational tenets of career focus, applied learning, and collaboration. As the executive director for Corporate Relations and Economic Engagement, Seth will leverage Stout’s strengths, continue to expand our large network of partnerships, and engage the university to help support the economic vitality of the region and state,” Frank added.

Hudson has bachelor’s degrees in political science and economics from the University of Southern Maine.

"I am looking forward to growing UW-Stout’s existing partnerships in order to expand the relationships between students, faculty, staff and Wisconsin’s business community,” he said.

Hudson will begin work Monday, Aug. 8, at UW-Stout.