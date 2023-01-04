January is radon awareness month

You may already know that smoking is the No. 1 cause of lung cancer in the United States. But do you know what’s No. 2?

Radon — a naturally occurring, invisible, radioactive gas.

Radon gas forms naturally in the ground. Most radon mixes harmlessly with outdoor air that we all breathe in low levels every day. Radon from underground seeps into a home through cracks and gaps in the foundation and becomes trapped inside.

Over time, breathing indoor air with high radon levels can damage the lungs and lead to cancer. It’s estimated to cause over 20,000 lung cancer deaths each year in the U.S with 1 out of 15 homes having dangerously high radon levels. High levels are a risk anywhere — old and new homes. The more contact you have with radon gas, the greater the risk.

High radon levels are a clear threat to health, but solutions are clear, too. If you test your home and have a high level, you can fix it. Some radon issues need the help of a mitigation contractor — a specialist in fixing radon problems. They may use approaches like sub-slab depressurization — installing a pipe that sucks radon from the ground under the house and sends it into the outside air, where it is harmless. Testing your home is the only way to find out if you have a radon problem.

Obtain a Radon Test Kit at the Dunn County Health Department, 3001 US Hwy. 12 E., Suite 032, Menomonie, WI 54751. Phone: (715) 232-2388. Discounted kits sold thru January.

For more information, visit www.lowradon.org or call 1-888-LOW-RADON (1-888-569-7236).