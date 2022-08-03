La Crosse area behavioral health providers receive $350,000 in grants

La Crosse area behavioral health providers Wednesday were awarded $350,000 through the American Rescue Plan Act, with the funds to enhance telehealth services.

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on July 27 announced over $2.5 million in grants to 27 state providers that offer virtual mental health and substance abuse recovery support. La Crosse County was a beneficiary under four entities.

Behavioral health providers from hospitals, counseling practices and wellness centers were invited last spring to partner with community organizations to apply for the grants, and those selected will have one-year contracts with funding released this fall.

"Through these grants we are promoting trauma-informed and culturally responsive behavioral health services by meeting clients where they are,” said DHS secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “These grants will make it possible for behavioral health providers across Wisconsin to create secure, community-based access points for behavioral health services.”

Funding is designated towards removing technology and location barriers in order to expand access to telehealth services. This includes setting up telehealth stations in public locations such as food pantries, homeless shelters, libraries, schools, long term care facilities and community centers. Neighborhood telehealth access points are to be operational by next summer.

"Every Wisconsinite should have access to quality, affordable health care they need when they need it, and that includes behavioral and mental health services," Evers stated in a news release. “These grants will help ensure more folks can meet with a provider no matter where they live, closing gaps in services and building a behavioral health system that works for everyone at a time when treatment and recovery supports for mental health and substance use are more important than ever.”

Area grant recipients, their award amounts, and cities of operation include:

Brave Spaces Counseling & Wellness, $100,000, La Crosse and Monroe

Gundersen Lutheran Medical Foundation, $100,000, La Crosse

Tellurian, $99,978, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, Ho-Chunk Nation, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Jackson, Jefferson, Rock, Sauk

Vivent Health, $50,977, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau, Barron, Buffalo, Clark, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Jackson, Marathon, Oneida, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Price, Rusk, St. Croix, Taylor

Evers and DHS in 2021 dedicated $47 million in additional Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant and Community Mental Health Services Block Grant funding through 2025 to increase community-level prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery supports through partnerships with tribal, county, and nonprofit agencies.