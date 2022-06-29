Library to host blood drive

Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie will host a blood drive on Friday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
To book an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call (715) 232-2164 x210 or 1-800-RED CROSS.
