Library to host blood drive

Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie will host a blood drive on Friday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To book an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call (715) 232-2164 x210 or 1-800-RED CROSS.

