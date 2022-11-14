LWV-GCV meeting to focus on health care

The LWV-Greater Chippewa Valley's next general meeting will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, with the focus on a discussion on Wisconsin Health Matters.

The group will meet at the Dunn County Judicial Center, 815 Stokke Parkway, in Menomonie.

This is a community meeting to discuss the issue of single payer health care for all. Dr. Laurel Mark, from Madison and the co-president of Wisconsin Physicians for National Healthcare Reform, will keynote the discussion. Rep. Clint Moses has accepted the invitation to comment afterward.

The meeting is intended to inform and educate all of us about the state of health care and explore some solutions together. Dunn County residents narrowly passed a referendum on health care for all in the recent midterm elections, by a vote of 9,049 yes and 8,564 no. The League of Women Voters does not have a position on single payer health care and remains non-partisan on candidates.

In addition, a short business meeting will be conducted after the forum.

Registration is not required.