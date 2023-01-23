Major highway project delayed in Dunn County

MENOMONIE — Dunn County officials announced on Monday that a planned reconstruction of a substantial portion of Highway B east of Menomonie that was planned for 2023 will have to be delayed until 2024.

“This unfortunate delay in this major road project is due to circumstances beyond our control,” said Dustin Binder, county highway commissioner.

Binder said the county is working with the state Department of Transportation to ensure that all facets of the project can be done at the same time, including the Union Pacific railroad crossing just north of the highway’s intersection with Interstate 94.

That crossing will be upgraded at the same time as the county highway project and requires coordination with safety upgrades planned at the Highway B/Badger Drive intersection, Binder said. However, that portion of the project won’t be ready until 2024, causing both projects to be put on hold, he said.

The project actually is two separate projects, Binder said. This includes the portion from state Highways 12/29 to I-94 and from I-94 to Packer Drive. The total estimated cost of the project is $9 million, with state and federal funds picking up the bulk of the expense.

Binder said the traditional construction season is May 1-Nov. 1, so it’s likely construction will begin in May 2024.

The project is important, Binder said, because Highway B “is our most heavily traveled county road in Dunn County and is utilized by a large number of businesses.”

