Mayo Clinic Health System awards scholarships to high school graduates in northwest Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE — Graduating seniors from northwest Wisconsin-area high schools recently received $1,000 scholarships from Mayo Clinic Health System to pursue education in a field related to health care.
These scholarships are supported by the Northwest Wisconsin Community Giving Committee as part of the organization’s commitment to the community and health care workforce development.
The recipients from the following high schools are:
- Barron: Isabel Massie will attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to pursue a degree in nursing.
- Bloomer: Calley Olson will attend Minot State University to pursue a degree in exercise science.
- Boyceville: Jocelyn Reed will attend Chippewa Valley Technical College to pursue a degree in nursing.
- Cameron: Madison Wall will attend Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota to pursue a degree in biology.
- Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Kendal Evals will attend Boston University to pursue a degree in psychology.
- Chippewa Falls: Jared Lemminger will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to pursue a degree in premedicine and biology.
- Colfax: Madison Barstad will attend Winona State University to pursue a degree in nursing.
- Cumberland: Alexa Morrison will attend the University of St. Thomas to pursue a degree in premedicine and biology.
- Durand-Arkansaw: Alexandria Hohmann will attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to pursue a degree in premedicine and biology.
- Eau Claire Memorial: Shelby Wille will attend the University of Minnesota to pursue a degree in nursing.
- Eau Claire North: Cailey Stolt will attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to pursue a degree in nursing.
- Eau Claire Regis: Lauren Bauer will attend Viterbo University to pursue a degree in nursing.
- Eleva-Strum: Paige Hanner will attend the Minnesota State University Mankato to pursue a degree in dental hygiene.
- Elk Mound: Allyson Rosenthal will attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to pursue a degrees in predental and biology.
- Elmwood: Hannah Baier will attend Chippewa Valley Technical College to pursue a degree in ultrasound.
- Glenwood City: Kendall Schutz will attend Chippewa Valley Technical College to pursue a degree in nursing.
- McDonell: Helen Bullard will attend Chippewa Valley Technical College to pursue a degree in medical laboratory technology.
- Menomonie: Samantha Brown will attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to pursue a degree in physician assistant studies.
- Mondovi: Elayna Butler will attend Viterbo University to pursue a degree in nursing.
- New Auburn: Aleigha Lunavasquez will attend Northwood Technical College to pursue a degree in nursing.
- Osseo-Fairchild: Sophia Brown will attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to pursue a degree in speech language pathology.
- Prairie Farm: Shaylee Stokes will attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to pursue a degree in radiation therapy.
- Rice Lake: Alexi MacDonald will attend the Minnesota State University Mankato to pursue a degree in dietetics or nursing.
- Spring Valley: Kaleb Casey will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to pursue a degree in anesthesiology.
- Turtle Lake: Toby Kahl will attend St. Olaf College to pursue a degree in predental and biology.