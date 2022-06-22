Mayo offers dermatology appointments in Menomonie

MENOMONIE ― Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie now offers dermatology care. Patients of all ages can make appointments with Mary Lou Ernst-Woodhouse, D.O., a dermatologist, or Lori Arndt, a physician assistant.

Patients in Dermatology will be seen on the second floor of the Rehabilitation Services Building at 2407 Stout Road through July 5. Beginning July 12, dermatology appointments will move to a newly renovated space in Level A of the clinic at 2321 Stout Road. Patients will be notified where to check in for their appointments.