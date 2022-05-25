McDonell High School graduate aims to break chin-ups world record

A recent McDonell Central Catholic High School graduate is aiming to set a physical record — and raise money for charity at the same time.

Calvin Betters will attempt to break the world record for most chin-ups completed within a 24-hour period.

The current record is 5,340 chin-ups. Calvin plans to surpass that record by 160, reaching a total of 5,500 chin-ups.

Through United Way, Calvin has set up a fundraiser to benefit the community with the intention to raise $5,500, a dollar for each chin-up he performs. The money will be shared with several charities in the Chippewa Valley, one of which is Hope Village.

Calvin intends to break this world record from 10 a.m. June 25 to 10 a.m. June 26 at McDonell Central Catholic High School.

“Two years ago, when I started this journey, I set a goal for myself: a goal to break a world record,” Betters said. “What kept me motivated was knowing that this was my chance to change my life and start anew.

“There were definitely days where I felt like dropping dead, but I managed to keep my head up through the hardest of times because I knew that one day my hard work would pay off.”

It is because of the hard times that Calvin decided to set up the fundraiser to make sure that the record did not only affect him, but also have a positive impact on the community around him.

Currently, Calvin is looking for the aid of a total of 24 volunteers to judge his record as well as keep track of time.

There will be 12 two-hour shifts, each shift requiring a total of two judges. Crucially, none of the judges can already know or be affiliated with Calvin so as to ensure that the official guidelines are followed.

If you are able to volunteer as a judge, sign up now. If you are not looking to volunteer, consider donating to United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley.

Links for volunteer sign up and for donations can be found at McDonellAreaCatholicSchools.org under announcements.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.