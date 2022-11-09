McNaughton inducted into Land O’ Lakes District Barbershop Hall of Fame

Dave McNaughton from Menomonie was inducted into the Land O’ Lakes District Barbershop Hall of Fame in Minneapolis on Oct. 15.

McNaughton has been a Barbershop Harmony Society member since 1970 and has annually attended all but two of its International Conventions since that time.

Before his retirement, he had served as the Dunn County Barbershoppers’ music director for 38 years, and has held many additional chapter leadership roles.

In addition to directing the Chapter’s Northern Lights Chorus, Dave has enjoyed performing in many barbershop quartets through the years. He has been a regular attendee at the Land O’ Lakes District Conventions and at LOL’s Leadership Academy/Chord Colleges.

Dave has been a strong influence introducing barbershop harmony to men who love to sing, recruiting 19 new members to Dunn County Chapter.

More information can be found on the Dunn County Barbershoppers’ Facebook page or www.dcbarbershop.org.