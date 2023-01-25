Meet Menomonie Area School Board candidates at forum

A candidate forum for people running in the primary for Menomonie Area School Board seats will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the Dunn County Judicial Center, 815 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie.

League of Women Voters of Greater Chippewa Valley and the Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce will present the forum. To date, at least six of seven candidates have agreed to participate.

For those unable to attend in person, they can livestream the forum on YouTube through the League media sponsor, WisCommunity, using this link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=UunQSvZIE8I.

The candidates vying first for six primary slots and ultimately for three school board seats, are:

Dale Dahlke (i)

Amy Riddle-Swanson (i)

Scott Parker

Amber Kersting

Stephen A. Machesky

Charlie Schneider (i)

Brittany Weiker

Audience members at the Judicial Center will have an opportunity to submit questions to the candidates. They can meet and hear from the candidates as they consider the selections for the upcoming Feb. 21 primary election and the final election on April 4.