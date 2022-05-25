Memorial Day activities in Dunn County

Host: Menomonie Patriotic Council
Speaker: Kevin McGrath, United States Army
Date: Monday, May 30. Time: 9:30 a.m.
Place: Evergreen Cemetery (located on the east side of Menomonie-Lake Menomin)
13th St. NE, Menomonie, WI 54751
**Attendees will each receive a small ceremonial United States Flag.
Due to the length of the program, spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The road to the cemetery closes at 9:30 a.m. and stays closed through the ceremony. In case of heavy rain, services will be moved to the Kyote’s Den, E2339 HWY 29, Menomonie, WI which is three miles West of Menomonie on Highway 29
Host: Johnson-Whistler American Legion Post 323 and AMVETS Post 72
Date: Monday, May 30. Time: 7:45 a.m.
Place: Hay River Cemetery (located HWY 25 & 64)
Host: Johnson-Whistler American Legion Post 323 and AMVETS Post 72
Date: Monday, May 30. Time: 8:30 a.m.
Place: Zion Cemetery
Host: Johnson-Whistler American Legion Post 323 and AMVETS Post 72
Date: Monday, May 30. Time: 9:15 a.m.
Place: New Haven Cemetery
Host: Johnson-Whistler American Legion Post 323 and AMVETS Post 72
Date: Monday, May 30. Time: 9:45 a.m.
Place: Connorsville Lutheran Cemetery
Host: Johnson-Whistler American Legion Post 323 and AMVETS Post 72
Date: Monday, May 30. Time: 10:15 a.m.
Place: Chimney Rock
Host: Johnson-Whistler American Legion Post 323 and AMVETS Post 72
Date: Monday, May 30. Time: 11 a.m.
Place: Hay River Town Hall
Host: AMVETS Post 72 and Wheeler VFW
Date: Monday, May 30. Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Wheeler Cemetery
Host: AMVETS Post 72
Date: Monday, May 30. Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Lucas Cemetery
Host: AMVETS Post 72 & Menomonie Guard
Date: Monday, May 30. Time: 3 p.m.
Place: Potters Field-Menomonie