Memorial Day program set in Elmwood

The Crain-Ottman American Legion Post 207 and Auxiliary Unit 207 will hold its Memorial Day program on May 30 at the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Elmwood, Wisconsin. In case of rain the program will be held at the Elmwood Auditorium.

All Legion and Auxiliary members who plan on going to all of the outlying cemeteries, please be at the Elmwood Auditorium by 7:45 a.m. Departure time will be at 8 a.m. Please bring your own chair as they will not be provided.