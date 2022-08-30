Menomonie boy wins children's USA Mullet Championship

NEW YORK — Emmitt Bailey of Menomonie won the children division of USA Mullet Championships, it was announced last week, and a Wisconsin teen won the teen division.

After three rounds of voting and judging, featuring online public polling and a mullet celebrity judging panel, the winners were Bailey and Cayden Kershaw of Wausau, Wisconsin.

USA Mullet Championships, the nation’s official mullet-ranking authority, has established a powerful brand within the mullet space, conducting an annual mullet championship across multiple categories, including adult male, adult female, teen and kid divisions. In 2022, Major League Eating, the sanctioning body for the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island, began assisting the USA Mullet Championships with promoting its Mane Events.

USA Mullet Championships’ contests are the premier way for members of the public to vote for their favorite business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back hairstyles. This year, the teen and kid division contests attracted rabid interest, tallying a combined total of nearly 66,000 votes. First round voting occurred on the USA Mullet Championships Facebook page and narrowed a total of 689 U.S. entrants to 100. A celebrity judging panel further culled the competitors to 25 majestic mullets for the teen division and 25 contestants for the kids’ division.

The celebrity panel included Ashley “Mother Mullet” Medina, a viral TikTok mullet stylist based in Lansing, Michigan, 2021 USA Mullet Championships men’s winner Clint Duncan of Knoxville and “Big” Scott Collard, the so-called “Godfather of the Mullet.” Following the judges’ selections, a final round of public voting occurred on the USA Mullet Championships’ website.

USA Mullet Championships’ Kids Division results:

Emmitt “Mullet Boy” Bailey, 8, Menomonie (9,896 votes, mullet name “Mullet Boy”)

Epic Orta, 8, La Joya, Texas (8,404 votes, mullet name “George”)

William Dale Ramsey, 7, from Pataskala, Ohio (4,058 Votes, mullet name “Freedom Feather”)

USA Mullet Championships’ Teens Division results:

Cayden Kershaw, 17, Wausau (3,215 votes, mullet name “KERSH”)

Fisher Monds, 15, Hilliard, Florida (3196 votes, mullet name “Bay Road Bill”)

Max Weihbrecht, 13, De Pere (1521 votes, mullet name “Billy Ray")

Emmitt and Cayden each won a pair of Pit Viper Sunglasses and USA Mullet Championships gear, plus Emmitt took home $2,500 and Cayden earned $1,000.

Second place in the kids division won $500 and a pair of Pit Viper Sunglasses, while third place won $250 and the same sunglasses. The second and third place prizes were the same for the teen division.

USA Mullet Championships donated a portion of each entry fee to Maggie's Wigs 4 Kids Wellness Center of Michigan, a grassroots nonprofit that provides free wigs and support services to children and young adults experiencing hair loss due to cancer, alopecia, trichotillomania, burns and other disorders. This year’s kids and teens contests raised $3,500 for the organization.

“USA Mullet Championships congratulates Emmitt and Cayden on their superior mullets,” said Kevin Begola, the USA Mullet Championships founder and president. “Their mullets are officially the best in the nation, and they stand as a beacon for all those seeking to attain the mullet lifestyle.”