Menomonie church to host 59th Tour of Homes

First Congregational United Church of Christ in Menomonie will hold the 59th annual Tour of Homes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

The 59th annual Tour of Homes is taking a step back in time to celebrate the season by featuring three historic and beautifully decorated landmarks in Menomonie.

The First Congregational UCC Church at 420 Wilson Ave. was built in 1892. The church will feature live holiday music, a craft sale including holiday decor and a Sweet Shoppe with a variety of baked goods, candies and treats. Raffle items on display include a beautifully decorated Christmas wreath, a handcrafted charcuterie board with a $25 gift certificate to Menomonie Market, and a vintage door corner shelf with tickets available for purchase at the church.

The Oaklawn Inn, a historic Victorian farmhouse at 423 Technology Drive, was built by lumbar baron Andrew Tainter in 1889. The new innkeeper, Stephanie Perry, will welcome visitors to view the newly decorated guest suites and tour this lovely bed and breakfast that is all decked out for the holiday season.

The Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts at 205 Main St. was built by Andrew Tainter in 1889 to memorialize his beloved daughter, Mabel. Everyone is invited to take a self-guided tour of the theater and enjoy coffee, tea and holiday goodies in the newly remodeled Spirit Room downstairs, hosted by the Women’s Fellowship. Lovely holiday centerpieces will be available for purchase. The Mabel Tainter is only open from 10 a.m. to noon.

Admission to all three landmarks is free, and everyone is welcome.