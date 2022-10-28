Menomonie completes first phase of Energy Action Implementation

Working over the last 18-months with Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy Program and various community stakeholders, the City of Menomonie wrapped up the first phase of implementation of strategies identified in the city’s Energy Action Plan.

The plan identifies near and long-term strategies to achieving the city’s goal of carbon-free electricity by 2050 in all city-owned facilities.

Highlights from implementation include a new energy-focused city webpage, a postcard mailing to residents promoting free energy savings packs, an energy-themed podcast episode with Downtown Menomonie, energy management meetings hosted by local Menomonie businesses to highlight their energy efficiency improvements, and a new energy dashboard highlighting City projects and progress toward goals.

“The City of Menomonie is committed to reaching our goal of carbon-free electricity by 2050 and we’ve made great progress with the support of Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy Program,” said Menomonie Mayor Randy Knaack. “We look forward to continuing to work with Xcel Energy, local businesses and the Menomonie community to stay on track to reach our goal.”

During this first implementation phase, the City of Menomonie teamed up with Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy program, which provided project management and marketing material support to the city.

“Xcel Energy is a clean energy leader and through our Partners in Energy program we can work with our communities to help them reach their own carbon-free goals,” said Brian Elwood, general manager, Xcel Energy-Wisconsin & Michigan. “We have a long history of working alongside our customers in Menomonie on a number of important initiatives and this plan embodies that long partnership. We want to thank everyone who has worked to develop this plan and look forward to the continued success of these efforts.”

In 2023, the city will continue to implement strategies in the Energy Action Plan, including those that focus on renters and rental property owners. Learn more about the City’s accomplishments and review the Menomonie Energy Dashboard online at www.menomonie-wi.gov/Energy.