MENOMONIE — The city of Menomonie will host an electronics collection for city residents from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at the Menomonie Community Services Department Shop, 621 11th Ave. W./Hwy. 29.

Participants are asked to enter the collection site via Wilson Avenue West and remain in their car during the collection. Staff from the contracted vendor will unload vehicles.

The city is partnering with Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations, a registered Wisconsin E-Cycle electronics recycler, to offer the free electronic recycling event.

The following electronic items will be accepted for free:

Projection and wood console TVs. Flat screen and tube monitors.Desktop computer towers. Laptops, Chromebooks and tablets. Keyboards and mice.Computer speakers.Cell phones. Small scale servers.DVD, VHS and Blu-Ray players. VCRs and DVRs.Satellite receivers.Routers and modems.Only the items listed above will be accepted for recycling. The city will not accept any other electronic items during this collection.

Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations will transport and recycle all materials collected. Dynamic has stringent security measures to ensure any data on hard drives and other electronic devices will remain secure. Dynamic wipes all data from electronic devices and will be provide the city with a certificate of destruction and recycling.

Several types of electronics are banned from landfill disposal in Wisconsin, including computers, TVs, cell phones, printers, DVD players and other video players, and computer accessories. Many electronics, including TVs, cell phones and laptops, are made from valuable materials that can be reused through recycling. Some electronics can contain hazardous materials like lead and mercury that can contaminate the environment and be harmful to human health if not managed properly.

Questions regarding the collection event can be directed to Environmental Program Coordinator Megen Hines at 715-232-2221 ext. 1005 or mhines@menomonie-wi.gov.