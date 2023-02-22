At its February meeting, the Menomonie Optimist Club named Kinleigh Richartz of Menomonie High School and Haylie Rasmussen of Boyceville High School as Youth of the Month.

Optimists have been honoring outstanding high school seniors for over 30 years. Students are selected by their schools for academic, community and extracurricular achievement, as well as character.

Kinleigh Richartz will graduate this spring as one of Menomonie High School’s valedictorians. She is a member of the National Honor Society, the DECA Club, in which she is an officer, Future Business Leaders of America, the Spanish Club, the Global Scholars program, a LINK Crew leader, and the Thirst Project, which is close to being able to fund a new well in Africa. Kinleigh plans to attend Arizona State University in the fall, with a focus on psychology. She ultimately aspires to be a speech and language pathologist.

Haylie Rasmussen is also on track to finish Boyceville High School as a valedictorian. She is a member of the National Honor Society, band and choir groups, has acted in various dramatic productions, and is a member of the track and cross country teams. Haylie’s premier event is the high jump, which took her to the state meet last year. Haylie is not only the Optimist Youth of the Month but was similarly honored in January by the teachers at Boyceville High.