Menomonie Optimists name October Youth of the Month

Continuing their long practice of recognizing Dunn County’s outstanding youth, Menomonie Optimists named Lee Da Yang of Elk Mound High School and Meghan Prochnow of Menomonie High School as the October Youth of the Month.

Lee Da Yang is a senior at Elk Mound High School, where she demonstrates her leadership skills by serving on the Student Council, as vice president of the senior class and as a team leader through the Student Council. Lee Da is a member of the golf team and Elk Mound’s very successful Power Lifting team, which sent 30 team members to nationals last year. Teachers say she leads with intentionality and kindness and a real care for people. Lee Da also is a member of the Dance team. She plans to enroll at UW-Eau Claire after high school to work toward a degree in business, with a possible minor in languages (Spanish and Hmong).

Meghan Prochnow is a student leader at Menomonie High School. She is a member of Student Council, plays on the volleyball team, where she is captain, and the soccer team. Meghan takes part in Menomonie’s challenging Global Scholar program, which includes a requirement for a major project. Meghan is working on a Walk for Water project, to raise funds for a well in a disadvantaged country. Meghan serves as president of the National Honor Society, the Spanish Club, and is co-president of the Future Business Leaders of America. She will probably attend Iowa State University, planning to major in event planning and business.

In addition to recognizing outstanding Youth of the Month, the Menomonie Optimist Club also provides dictionaries to every third grader in Dunn County, stages the Menomin Meander bike ride for families, and does projects at Hoffman Hills State Recreation Area.