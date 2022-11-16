Menomonie Public Library receives grant

The Menomonie Public Library announced that it received a $6,000 grant for Supporting Early Literacy and Reluctant Readers by Leveraging Technology in the Collection from The Community Foundation of Dunn County.

The library will use the money to purchase WonderBooks (print books with audio built into the cover) and playaways (audiobooks) for youth.

Since public funding does not cover all of the library’s costs, the library is grateful for generous grants such as this from our community so it can continue to make a positive impact in the lives of people in Dunn County.

If you are interested in donating a gift of any amount, please contact Joleen Sterk.

, Menomonie Public Library director.