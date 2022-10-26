Menomonie Singers plan concerts

The choral music of living composers comes to life in November concerts by The Menomonie Singers.

The choir has significantly expanded from 20 to 36 since the spring concerts. Included in the program are works by Morton Lauridsen, Craig Hella Johnson, Jeffery Ames, Ola Gjeilo, Billy Joel, Jacob Narverud, Dan Forrest, Mark Miller, Keith McCutchen, and a new work commissioned by the choir by Menomonie native Joe Kneer. The choir will be led by Brian Klein, conductor, and accompanied on the piano by RuthAnn Ledgerwood.

Kneer is well known in Menomonie for being an incredible concert violinist. He demonstrates in his new piece for the choir, “To Hope,” that he is also a talented composer. “We began the discussions about a new piece with Joe before the pandemic started. We are really excited to see this project finally come to fruition, and perform his beautiful piece,” says Juliana Schmidt, executive director of the choir.

Concerts will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at First Presbyterian Church in Chippewa Falls, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie.

While these performances carry no ticket fee, the suggested donation is $10.

Klein joined the choir last year as its fourth conductor. He has a degree in music education with an emphasis in choral conducting from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. He is the choral director at Mondovi middle and high schools. He has also worked as an assistant conductor in Philadelphia and New York City. In addition, Klein was at one time a tenor in The Menomonie Singers.

Accompanying the choir on piano will be RuthAnn Ledgerwood. A veteran accompanist, Ledgerwood is a member of Trio Viva, a string trio located in Menomonie. She has played for many a local music theater production and shows at the Mabel Tainter Theater. She also teaches English at Boyceville High School.

The Menomonie Singers is a nonprofit music organization that has been in existence as Menomonie Chamber Singers since 1989. This adult community choir performs at various venues in Menomonie and western Wisconsin. Singers are a mix of many professions, including UW-Stout faculty members. The group frequently sings four-part, a cappella music.

The choir is looking for new members to expand the group to 40. Auditions will be held again in January with rehearsals beginning again shortly after for concerts in the spring. Interested singers should contact Juliana Schmidt, executive director and founder, at themenomoniesingers@gmail.com.

Check out their website at www.themenomoniesingers.org. The Menomonie Singers can also be found on Facebook.