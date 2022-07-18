Menomonie Singers to hold auditions

The Menomonie Singers will hold auditions for all sections (soprano, alto, tenor and bass) on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23, starting at 6 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 1306 Wilcox St., Menomonie.

The Menomonie Singers has been in existence since 1989 and presents four regular concerts of choral music per year. Under the leadership of Brian Klein, conductor, the choir will present a variety of pieces written by living composers, including Menomonie native Joe Kneer, at its concerts on Nov. 12 and 13.

“We are excited to premier a commissioned choral work by Joe Kneer,” says executive director Juliana Schmidt. “Many in Menomonie know Joe as an incredible violinist but may not know that he is also a composer.” This will be the choir’s first commissioned piece.

The choir is hoping to expand to 40 members. Participants must be 18 or older or post high school. Previous choir experience is helpful but not necessary.

There is no need to prepare a piece; the audition will include the following:

A range check

A sight-singing exercise

Musicality showcase (singers will be asked to sing one of the following: Silent Night, Happy Birthday, or My Country Tis of Thee)

Weekly rehearsals for the fall season begin Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the UW-Stout Applied Arts Room 315. A choir retreat is also planned for Saturday, Sept. 17, at Christ Lutheran Church in Menomonie.

Contact Juliana Schmidt at themenomoniesingers@gmail.com, or 715-505-3525, to set up an audition appointment, or for more information.