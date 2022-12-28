The Menomonie Singers will hold auditions for all sections (soprano, alto, tenor and bass) on January 23 and 24, starting at 6 pm, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Menomonie.

The Menomonie Singers has been in existence since 1989 and presents four regular concerts of choral music per year. Under the leadership of Brian Klein, Conductor, the choir will present a variety of music at concerts on April 22 and 23, 2023.

The choir is hoping to expand to 40 members. Participants must be 18 or older or post high school. Previous choir experience is helpful but not necessary.

There is no need to prepare a piece; the audition will include the following:

- A range check

- A sight-singing exercise

- Musicality showcase (singers will be asked to sing one of the following: Silent Night, Happy Birthday, or My Country Tis of Thee)

Weekly rehearsals for the spring season begin Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the UW-Stout Applied Arts Room 315, and continue through April 18.

Contact Juliana Schmidt at themenomoniesingers@gmail.com, or 715-505-3525, to set up an audition appointment, or for more information. Also check out The Menomonie Singers website at www.themenomoniesingers.org