 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Menomonie Singers will hold auditions

  • 0
Menomonie Singers

Menomonie Singers

The Menomonie Singers will hold auditions for all sections (soprano, alto, tenor and bass) on January 23 and 24, starting at 6 pm, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Menomonie.

The Menomonie Singers has been in existence since 1989 and presents four regular concerts of choral music per year. Under the leadership of Brian Klein, Conductor, the choir will present a variety of music at concerts on April 22 and 23, 2023.

The choir is hoping to expand to 40 members. Participants must be 18 or older or post high school. Previous choir experience is helpful but not necessary.

There is no need to prepare a piece; the audition will include the following:

- A range check

- A sight-singing exercise

- Musicality showcase (singers will be asked to sing one of the following: Silent Night, Happy Birthday, or My Country Tis of Thee)

People are also reading…

Weekly rehearsals for the spring season begin Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the UW-Stout Applied Arts Room 315, and continue through April 18.

Contact Juliana Schmidt at themenomoniesingers@gmail.com, or 715-505-3525, to set up an audition appointment, or for more information. Also check out The Menomonie Singers website at www.themenomoniesingers.org

The I Don't Wanna Fight singer announced via Instagram on Friday that her younger child whom she shared with ex-husband Ike Turner, had passed away. He was 62. Alongside a photo of herself with her eyes closed, Tina wrote: She didn't share any further information. Accordingly, many celebrities, including Naomi Campbell and Questlove, offered Tina their condolences. Accordingly, many celebrities, including Naomi Campbell and Questlove, offered Tina their condolences. Following in his parents' footsteps, Ronnie worked as a musician and played bass guitar in a band called Manufactured Funk.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big solar comes to Dunn County

Big solar comes to Dunn County

The parking lot at the Spring Brook town hall on 810th Street east of Menomonie was full on Thursday, Dec. 8, leaving some to park just past t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News