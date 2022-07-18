Menomonie Theater Guild to hold auditions for Matilda the Musical

Based on the classic Roald Dahl book, our heroine is born to parents who prize their own ignorance and disdain books, learning and any information they can’t get from television. Still, Matilda somehow manages to emerge ... a genius. Maybe even a magical one. However, she and the rest of Crunchem Hall are under the tyrannical rule of a deliciously devious villain, headmistress Agatha Trunchbull. Matilda embraces the fearful and terrifying moments of childhood with humor, hard-earned optimism and astoundingly witty musical numbers. Songs like ”When I Grow Up,” “Naughty,” and “Revolting Children” will ring true to adults and belong in the survival kit of any child navigating their way through pre-adolescence and beyond.