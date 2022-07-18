Menomonie Theater Guild to hold auditions for Matilda the Musical

Menomonie Theater Guild has announced auditions for their 2022-2023 opening production, Matilda the Musical, directed by MTG President Katie Shay.
Based on the classic Roald Dahl book, our heroine is born to parents who prize their own ignorance and disdain books, learning and any information they can’t get from television. Still, Matilda somehow manages to emerge ... a genius. Maybe even a magical one. However, she and the rest of Crunchem Hall are under the tyrannical rule of a deliciously devious villain, headmistress Agatha Trunchbull. Matilda embraces the fearful and terrifying moments of childhood with humor, hard-earned optimism and astoundingly witty musical numbers. Songs like ”When I Grow Up,” “Naughty,” and “Revolting Children” will ring true to adults and belong in the survival kit of any child navigating their way through pre-adolescence and beyond.
Auditions will be held Monday, Aug. 8, and Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Menomonie Theater Guild, 502 Second St. W., Menomonie, WI 54751.
Performances will be held October 14-16 and 21-23.
Matilda offers approximately 30 roles for people of all ages, from 8 to 80. Audition packets with details and materials are available online at www.menomonietheaterguild.org, at the MTG box office during open hours, and at the Menomonie Public Library front desk. Please complete the audition form before arriving for your audition.
Questions? Email the director at mtgmatilda22@gmail.com.