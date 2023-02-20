Menomonie Theater Guild will present "Almost, Maine," a contemporary romantic comedy written by John Cariani and directed for MTG by Jared Robinson.
One deeply cold and magical midwinter night, the citizens of "Almost, Maine" -- not organized enough for a town, too populated for a wilderness -- experience the life-altering power of the human heart. Relationships end, begin, or change beyond recognition, as strangers become friends, friends become lovers, and lovers turn into strangers. Propelled by the mystical energy of the aurora borealis and populated with characters who are humorous, plain-spoken, thoughtful, and sincere, "Almost, Maine" is a series of loosely connected tales about love, each with a compelling couple at its center, each with its own touch of magic.
Performances will be held at the historic Mabel Tainter Theater in downtown Menomonie.
Performance Dates:
March 10, 2023 | 7:30 PM
March 11, 2023 | 7:30 PM
March 12, 2023 | 2:00 PM
March 18, 2023 | 7:30 PM
March 19, 2023 | 2:00 PM
Tickets are available:
By Phone: 715-231-PLAY (7529)
In Person: Menomonie Theater Guild Box Office, 502 West 2nd Street, Menomonie, or at the theater one hour prior to showtime
Tickets are $18 for adults, and $16 for students/seniors/military, including all fees.