One deeply cold and magical midwinter night, the citizens of "Almost, Maine" -- not organized enough for a town, too populated for a wilderness -- experience the life-altering power of the human heart. Relationships end, begin, or change beyond recognition, as strangers become friends, friends become lovers, and lovers turn into strangers. Propelled by the mystical energy of the aurora borealis and populated with characters who are humorous, plain-spoken, thoughtful, and sincere, "Almost, Maine" is a series of loosely connected tales about love, each with a compelling couple at its center, each with its own touch of magic.