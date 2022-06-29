 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Menomonie's Lauren McNally named to University of Iowa president's list

Lauren McNally of Menomonie was among the more than 1,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the president's list for the 2022 spring semester.

McNally is a second year student in Iowa's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in biology.

President's list status was earned by only 73 first-year undergraduates during the 2022 spring semester at Iowa; only 199 second-year students; only 285 third-year students; and only 463 fourth-year students.

The president's list was established in the fall of 1983 to recognize academic excellence.

In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the 2022 spring semester, and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the 2022 fall semester. Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U), pass/fail (P/F), or pass/non-pass (P/N) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the president's list.

