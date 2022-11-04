Monica Berrier, John Calabrese and Andrew Hagen: Vote yes on Dunn referendum

On November 8, we have the opportunity to vote on a referendum on national health insurance. We are three of the elected officials that helped put this question on the ballot and we encourage you to vote YES on this important issue.

The current for-profit health insurance model is leading to out-of-control healthcare costs and poor outcomes in a system that could be providing the greatest care in the world. We believe that a national, non-profit health insurance program that would cover healthcare costs for all Americans is the best way to reduce cost while improving health outcomes.

Have you ever seen a poster in one of our local restaurants for a fundraiser to benefit a family with unexpected medical costs? We’ve seen ones in our community for a child’s cancer treatment and medical expenses from car accidents. The evidence for the unaffordability of healthcare in our country is everywhere.

Small business owners in our area know about the cost and hassles of providing health insurance for their employees. Ever-changing federal guidelines and rising costs are a significant burden. It doesn’t have to be this way.

There is also the taxpayer cost of providing emergency care to uninsured individuals in our community. It would be cheaper to provide such individuals with basic healthcare from the start rather than pay for the expensive emergency situations that arise.

We think it’s time to change the conversation about healthcare in our country. Here’s a question: what do you think about the fire department? It’s great, right? Public fire protection is a non-partisan issue and nearly everyone agrees this is a responsible use of taxpayer dollars.

Here’s another question for you. Which former U.S. President said this about his ideas for health insurance on the campaign trail: “Everybody’s going to be covered. The government’s going to pay for it, but we’re going to save so much money on the other side.” It was former President Trump. It’s time for us to set aside partisan politics and get to work on solving the problems that affect our everyday lives and household budgets.

We spend far more on healthcare per individual than any nation in the world, yet we only rank 29th for life expectancy. For-profit health insurance companies are taking money away from the quality care that we deserve. We should demand better.

Vote YES on the national health insurance referendum this November 8.

Monica Berrier, John Calabrese and Andrew Hagen are Dunn County Supervisors representing Districts 13, 14 and 22.