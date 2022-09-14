New Life Lutheran Church in Menomonie welcomes new pastor

New Life Lutheran Church in Menomonie joyfully welcomed George Schrader as pastor in a service of Ordination and Installation on July 10. The Rev. Dr. Daniel W. Selbo, bishop of the NALC, ordained Pastor Schrader. The Rev. Tom Reiff, co-dean of the NALC’s Wisconsin and Upper Michigan Mission District, installed him.

Also participating in the ordination were the recently retired former NLLC pastor, the Rev. Dr. Roy Harrisville of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, and interim preacher the Rev. Brent Juliot, Pastor of Living Hope Church in Menomonie. Special music on violin was performed by NLLC’s accompanist Dominique Stewart. After the service, the group of approximately 75 worshippers gathered for a lunch and reception in honor of Pastor Schrader.

In his first days at NLLC, Pastor Schrader launched a weekly Bible study on the book of Malachi that meets on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at the church and an adult Sunday school class that answers peoples’ questions about the liturgy and explains how this aspect of Lutheran worship can guide and deepen the believer’s faith every day of the week. All are welcome to these on-going weekly events.

Pastor Schrader accepted the call to NLLC after earning a Master of Divinity degree from Trinity School for Ministry in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, in 2021 and serving as an intern pastor at Lighthouse Lutheran Church in Freedom, Pennsylvania. Previously, Schrader had earned a J.D. from Ohio State University in 2014 and worked for the firm of Albrechta & Coble, Ltd. of Freemont, Ohio, as an associate attorney from 2014-2020.

New Life Lutheran Church is a community of believers who have been worshiping together since Feb. 27, 2011. The congregation is affiliated with the North American Lutheran Church and the Lutheran Congregations in Mission for Christ. For more information, contact the church at office@newlifelutheran.org. Sunday worship is at 9 a.m. at 620 24th Ave. West in Menomonie.