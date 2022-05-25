New scholarship to cover full tuition for technical/community college degree

The Community Foundation of Dunn County is pleased to offer a new scholarship opportunity for non-traditional students who wish to further their education.

The Dr. James and Gail Haemmerle Scholarship was established at the Foundation to offer full tuition to economically disadvantaged non-traditional students who want to obtain an associate degree, technical diploma or certificate program in any field of study.

Nontraditional students are defined as students who did not go directly to college the fall following high school or who have not completed education beyond high school. Preference is given to those whose educational journeys were interrupted by such challenges as food insecurity, language barriers, lack of access to technology and financial instability. This scholarship may be awarded to someone returning to college after a break in studies to complete their degree; or who requires completion of a degree or certification to change careers to pursue other employment options.

“We strongly believe that education is the key that unlocks the door to success in life,” the Hammerles stated. “Generous donations by strangers gave us the opportunity to pursue our education and careers and this scholarship fund is our effort to pass on that same opportunity to future generations. We ask that the recipients take their educational responsibility seriously and, if able, contribute generously in the future to provide similar opportunities to others.”

One scholarship award will be granted each year to one eligible applicant to complete a degree program at an accredited community or technical college. This scholarship is payable for up to five years.

Those interested are asked to complete an application form at https://cfdunncounty.org/james-and-gail-haemmerle-scholarship/. Applications are collected and processed through the Community Foundation of Dunn County. The application deadline is July 1st, 2022 by 4pm. Questions can be directed to grants@cfdunncounty.org.

The Community Foundation of Dunn County is a 501(c)3 non-profit charitable organization, established in 1995 and serves all of Dunn County. The Foundation encourages charitable giving to help build a permanent financial resource that will support the needs of the communities of Dunn County for many generations. The Foundation makes grants to nonprofit organizations for programs that meet civic, health, humanitarian, cultural, recreational, aesthetic, environmental or educational need.

