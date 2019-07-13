{{featured_button_text}}

The following babies were born at Mayo Clinic Health System:

Menomonie

• Emily and Stewart Bartz, Menomonie, son, Wesley Steven Bartz, July 1

• Angel Beaman, Menomonie, daughter, Delanie Beatrice Loretta Jean Beaman, July 6

Barron

• Kelly Tourville and Mat Hannula, Barron, daughter, Cheyenne Rue Hannula, July 1

Eau Claire

• Vera Boyea and Curtis Johnson, Eau Claire, son, Apollo Denzel-King Johnson, June 29

• Lisa and Dustin Hardy, Eau Claire, daughter, Scarlett Irene Hardy, July 2

