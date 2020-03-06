Chris Hardie: A trip to the boot store

Nothing will hasten the demise of a good pair of boots or the admonishment of Mom than repeated exposure to cow manure. The overboots were to be worn when working in or near the barn or when working in wet environments.

But you couldn’t wear them all the time — especially on hot summer days when you were putting up hay — and you couldn’t always anticipate when you needed to jump a fence to chase a cow through the creek bottoms or when you were going to have to dodge cowpies.

Today with my feet no longer growing and boots only working part-time, I can get years out of a pair of boots. Last summer, I finally gave up on a pair that lasted me 15 years — the soles were worn thin and nearly smooth and the leather was thinned.

The boot’s final act was slogging through the mud after a flood had taken down part of a fence in the pasture. I left them outside to dry out and we got more rain, leaving the boots a muddy and sodden mess, which combined with their fragile state prompted me to finally throw them away.

Gene Dana sold his shoe store in 1979. It moved into a larger building next door in 1986 but eventually closed. Dana died in 2000. His former building at 216 Main St. is the location of The Merchant General Store, an old-time mercantile operated by Darren and Trish Durman.