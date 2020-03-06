Chris Hardie: A trip to the boot store

An important tool on any farm or labor job starts from the ground up with the right footwear.
Recently my wife Sherry purchased a new pair of work boots in advance of spring gardening season. She spotted a good deal in a sales flyer that came in the newspaper, went online and ordered a pair in her size.
Instead of doing home delivery, she wanted to be sure the boots fit so we went to the store and she tried them on at the service counter before taking them home.
My how times have changed. Quality leather work boots have never been cheap but my parents knew that my brother and I needed them — usually a new pair each year as we rapidly grew.
Even though Mom was a purchaser through the catalogues of both Sears and J.C. Penney, getting boots with the right fit was an in-person purchase. Our usual choice was Gene’s Bootery, the local shoe store in Black River Falls.
The mid-1970s were the heydays of downtowns across rural America and Black River Falls was no different. There were several clothing stores, several hardware stores, an appliance store and my favorite — the 5 and Dime, where I could spend hours sifting through the toy bins.
But on this day our mission was a pair of boots
Gene’s was named after the owner Gene Dana, who had purchased the shoe store in 1964.
The store dated back to 1912 when Ed Locken — a Norwegian shoemaker who came to Wisconsin in 1884 at age 17 — built a new building at 216 Main St. a year after downtown Black River Falls was wiped out in the flood of 1911.
Locken died in 1945 and the business passed into the hands of his son Enoch, who sold it to Dana, who had worked for the Lockens.
I can still remember the pleasant smell of all the leather shoes as soon as you walked in the door. The walls were covered with shelves of boots and shoes of all sizes.
You just didn’t walk up to a shelf and grab a pair. You sat down, took your shoe off and Dana would use a shoe sizer to measure your foot.
But you just didn’t buy the size that fit. The challenge for Mom was to guess how much your foot would grow that year and buy something that was comfortable now that would accommodate future expansion. Several pairs would be unboxed and tried on while I never left my chair.
“Wiggle your toes,” Dana would say as I showed where the end of my toes came in under the stiff leather. I think that’s why to this day I still like to wear shoes with a little extra toe space.
I liked the high-top work boots better, but they were more expensive. Sometimes I got them. Sometimes I didn’t. The purchase would usually include some waterproofing treatment and perhaps the most important protection: rubber overboots.
Nothing will hasten the demise of a good pair of boots or the admonishment of Mom than repeated exposure to cow manure. The overboots were to be worn when working in or near the barn or when working in wet environments.
But you couldn’t wear them all the time — especially on hot summer days when you were putting up hay — and you couldn’t always anticipate when you needed to jump a fence to chase a cow through the creek bottoms or when you were going to have to dodge cowpies.
Today with my feet no longer growing and boots only working part-time, I can get years out of a pair of boots. Last summer, I finally gave up on a pair that lasted me 15 years — the soles were worn thin and nearly smooth and the leather was thinned.
The boot’s final act was slogging through the mud after a flood had taken down part of a fence in the pasture. I left them outside to dry out and we got more rain, leaving the boots a muddy and sodden mess, which combined with their fragile state prompted me to finally throw them away.
Gene Dana sold his shoe store in 1979. It moved into a larger building next door in 1986 but eventually closed. Dana died in 2000. His former building at 216 Main St. is the location of The Merchant General Store, an old-time mercantile operated by Darren and Trish Durman.
Today when I buy a pair of boots I can scarcely find a stool to sit on if I can even find the right size on the shelves. I know that I’m a 12D (sometimes E) but it would be fun for old time’s sake to hunt down a shoe sizer just to verify it.
But to this day, as soon as I try on a pair of boots or shoes, I think of Dana and I wiggle my toes.