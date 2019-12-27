Chris Hardie: A walk of discovery and reflection

I will never grow tired of the incredible beauty and diversity of our farm.

Living in the Driftless Region gives us a plethora of habitat and geology from the spring-fed streams that run through our valley to the rocky outcroppings of our sandstone bluffs. In between are pockets of farmland, pastures and woods.

One of my great enjoyments is to simply walk the property with no purpose other than to clear my mind and escape from the cacophonous sounds of the world that seems to get louder every year even as my actual hearing capacity diminishes.

Even after five decades of exploration, I still find new discoveries or rediscover old ones that are put into a new perspective.

One day during the gun deer hunt this season I took a long walk when the action was slow. It was late November and the landscape was early winter bleak, but there were still remnants of green hanging on.

A north-facing slope featured green ferns that had not yet succumbed to the cold temperatures and carpets of green moss.

Moss grows all over the world — including Antarctica — where even in those harsh conditions and deprived of water for long periods of time, moss regenerates when the conditions are favorable.