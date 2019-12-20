Chris Hardie: A wild feline Christmas

There were several ornaments on the floor, an indication that there had been several trips up and down the tree. The tree had to be secured to a drapery bracket with some twine after the cats kept knocking it over when it was first put up.

About three-fourths of cats are susceptible to the scent of catnip. They rub their heads, jump, roll around, salivate and vocalize. This should not be confused with similar behavior exhibited by participants in the recent impeachment hearings.

Unlike congressmen, a cat’s response lasts for about 10 minutes and they become temporarily immune to catnip for about a half hour. We found the cats in a state of stupor. You could say they were catatonic. The cats, I mean.

Judging by the wreckage, the cats probably had a couple of drug-induced sessions with their fabric mice. It was a heck of a party.

I don’t remember what I received for Christmas that year except for two gifts — a pair of mittens and a container of Tang.

Every year our Norwegian matriarch Grandma Cecile Hardie would knit mittens for each of her 12 grandchildren. She chose colorful yarn and would sit in her swivel rocking chair, her hands busy with knitting needles while visiting.