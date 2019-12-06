Chris Hardie: Butchering brings back memories

Samuel is at that magical age when he can go from charming you with a smile to ear-piercing wails in the flip of a switch. From observation, I believe the former is triggered when he’s gazing at his lovely grandma and the latter when he looks at me.

Two diaper changes, two bottles and a short nap later (for him and his grandpa) the kids came back with a large doe that Ross shot. Our goal was to get it processed and in the freezer by late afternoon so they could spend the evening with Lucy’s family.

The basement was the place to do it. We have a small kitchen with an island counter perfect for cutting. The iron hooks used to hang the beef quarters are still in the ceiling joists. I moved one to a more convenient spot. There was only one nail holding the joist, but I grabbed the hook and did a pull-up to test its strength.

“That will hold unless you have the world’s largest doe,” I told Ross.

It didn’t, and he didn’t. We were hoisting up the deer when the nail pulled loose and everything came tumbling down.

I went to grab a hammer and another nail. I started to rummage through my toolbox looking for a nail or a big screw. However, my left index finger located a utility knife blade, and we had blood even before the butchering began.