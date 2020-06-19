Chris Hardie: Choosing more local foods

They are also very vocal, grunting, squeaking and even barking when startled. Their squeal — which is reserved for times when you have to hold them or lift them for vaccinations or other medical functions — can range more than 110 decibels, which is louder than a chainsaw.

Pigs were domesticated more than 6,000 years ago by the Chinese, who also discovered the joys of bacon when they began salting pork bellies. Their little legs are actually quite fast, as they can run a seven-minute mile.

Pigs wallow because they lack sweat glands. They like mud because it helps cool them down. On hot summer days I like to take the water hose and spray the pigs down. They’ll hide behind their hutch and then run out for a blast of cool water.

I’m not sure who enjoys it more. Clearly it doesn’t take much to entertain me. After all, Winston Churchill once said, “Dogs look up to man. Cats look down to a man. Pigs look us straight in the eye and see an equal.”

Sherry had the foresight to make sure that we could secure a butchering date for the fall even before we got the pigs. Local meat processors have all the work they need and then some with more interest from consumers. I view that as a good problem.