Chris Hardie: Cold shoulder to cheap thermometer

There’s been a thermometer of some sort hanging on the wall of a building on our farm for as long as I can remember. A few of them are still there, bearing the names of agriculture companies no longer in business.

When you live in the country you live with the weather — the highs, the lows and everything in between. I don’t need an instrument to tell me when it’s 20-below zero because my frozen face and aching bones are all the proof I need.

But you still want to know the actual temperature.

Whenever we have a cold snap, I think back to a bitterly-cold Sunday morning some 45 years ago, a day when breathing made your nose hairs ache and it hurt to face the wind.

It must have been divine intervention that brought us to church that day because getting chores done on the farm takes at least twice as long when it’s that cold.

It was the end of the service during announcements, and the pastor remarked to the small group of shivering pilgrims about it being something like 35-below that morning. My grandmother Cecil Hardie promptly stood up — all of her barely 5 feet — and proudly offered in her Norwegian lilt: “It was 44-below in Franklin this morning.”