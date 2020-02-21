Chris Hardie: Fact-checking cold weather memories

Borntreger’s letter continued, referencing my mention of that cold Sunday in church.

“I was not yet in Wisconsin 45 years ago, but when I first read your mention of a cold Sunday some 45 years ago I thought at first you may be referring to January of 1982 when there were several very cold and blustery consecutive weekends, Sunday, Jan. 10, being the most memorable to me.

“It was both very cold and very windy at the same time. Upon coming home from church services of about a 50 percent attendance, our buggy became stalled in a wind-packed snowdrift close to ½ mile from home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We ended up unhitching the team and ran the remainder of the way home. We sustained a good bit of frostbite by the time we reached home. I still remember how good it seemed to lie down close to our woodstove in our old farmhouse after chores were done later that evening.”

I knew I hadn’t confused my cold winters because Grandma died in 1979. But I remembered that cold January in 1982 as well. I was a senior in high school and we had a wrestling tournament in Whitehall on a Saturday that hit -40 and wind chills in the -70 range. By the time we got home, the wood stove in the house had gone out and it was cold in the house, too.